Ex-CM says PTI to form govts in all provinces, Centre

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former chief minister Pervez Khattak on Tuesday said that his party in the leadership of the Imran Khan would form governments in all the four provinces and Centre after sweeping the next general elections.

Speaking at public gatherings in Nowshera Kalan and Amangarh area, he said that the PTI would win the upcoming elections on the basis of performance.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former provincial minister Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel and others were present on the occasion.

Pervez Khattak said that the PTI-led provincial government undertook record development projects in the province.

PIT’s leadership, after coming into power, would steer the country out of the prevailing crises, he added.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Awami National Party activists including Aftab Khan, Waleed Khan, Said Shah, Munib Ali Shah, Muhammad Ibrahim, Hamid, Sanaullah Khan, Shah Faisal, Umar Hayat, Said Adnan Shah, Said Hasnain Ali Shah, Amir Khan and Ghazi along with their family members joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on the occasion.