Four family members gunned down in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Four family members were gunned down over a petty issue while another two sustained injuries in the firing incident at Tarangzai School Koroona here, police said on Tuesday.

One Shahab told cops at the Umarzai Police Station that Amir and Wilayat Shah allegedly opened fire and injured his father, brother and sister.

He said the injured were being taken to the hospital when the accused again fired at his father and brother. He said his father Javed, brother Abid, his sister and a close relative Fareed were killed in the firing incident. The complainant said that his brother Salman and a guest Ajab Khan were injured in the firing incident. The accused escaped. It was learnt that the police arrived in time at the crime scene and made efforts to arrest the accused, but he fled the scene.

Meanwhile, the victims were laid to rest amid touching scenes. The relatives of the deceased accused the police of not taking prompt steps to arrest the killers. However, the police officials said they were conducting raids to arrest the accused.