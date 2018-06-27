Pakistan lose to India in kabaddi event

KARACHI: After experiencing a 20-36 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India in their opener last week, the Greenshirts were on Monday night again outsmarted by the Indians with a 41-17 margin in the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai.

This was the third straight win for India in the six-nation tournament.

India have already qualified for the semi-finals. India were scheduled to face Kenya in their second game against the east African nation on Tuesday.

Pakistan, who lost both their matches against India, have only a single win to their credit against little known Kenya.

Although after beating Kenya in their last group game on Wednesday (today) Nasir Ali’s charges will qualify for the semi-finals but the two successive losses against India must have added to the worries of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) ahead of the 18th Asian Games slated to be held in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.

Going into the event after having played in the inaugural Super Kabaddi League in Lahore and having a satisfactory record against the Indians in the Asian Championships it was expected that Pakistan-India matches would be close ones.

But it did not happen as Indians dominated the thickly attended showpiece in both attack and defence once again.

India had a grip over the proceedings right from the start and at half time were leading 18-9. Led by Ajay Thakur, India’s raiders kept the pressure in the second half as well before sealing a commanding 41-17 victory. Their defence made Pakistani raiders run for their money as Pakistan’s frontline showed weakness again in the event which is touted as a rehearsal for the 2019 World Cup which is expected to be held in the UAE.

Meanwhile in Group B outing, Iran recorded a 31-27 victory over Korea. Argentina is the other team in Group B. Leading two sides from each group will progress to the semi-finals.