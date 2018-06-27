NAB chief orders taking mega corruption cases to logical end

LAHORE: NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal (retd) Tuesday visited the NAB Lahore office for the second consecutive day.

NAB Lahore Director General Shehzad Saleem briefed the chairman in detail regarding the cases referred by the Supreme Court including the appointment of former Oversees Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti, Punjab Institute of Cardiology misappropriation case, inquiry against Tariq Jawad, Makhdoom Umer Shehryar and other inquiries.

NAB chairman directed completing all investigations of cases referred by the apex court in letter and spirit. No negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

He said mega corruption cases should be taken to logical conclusion as per law and after collecting solid evidence. All accused are equal before law and their status and position ends outside the NAB office. He said the NAB does not have any links with general elections. It would take strict action against plunderers of national wealth and will recover all the looted money from the corrupt and deposit the same in the national exchequer. He said the NAB would force the looters to stand in the dock.

He said the verdicts of Supreme Court, high courts, accountability courts would be implemented. He directed the NAB officers to conduct complaint verification, inquiries and investigations on merit, with honesty, transparency while ensuring concrete evidence.

He further said the NAB has recovered record Rs2200 million from corrupt elements during last seven months which is an achievement.

Online adds from Islamabad: Under the directives of the caretaker Interior Minister Mohammad Azam Khan, the security of NAB headquarters has been handed over to the police commandos.

The caretaker interior minister ordered providing foolproof security to the NAB headquarters. The IG Islamabad handed over the security of the headquarters to the police commandos on the orders of interior minister.