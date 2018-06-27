PITB says Punjab most digitised

LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has designed and developed more than 180 official websites of different government departments, making the province the most digitalised region of the country, an official said on Tuesday.

“Realizing the importance of growing benefits of digital merits, websites are imperative to create awareness and disseminate information to the public at large,” Omar Saif, chairman PITB, said in a statement issued by the board.

“The PITB has been facilitating various departments to establish portals to improve online presence of government of the Punjab.”

It must be noted that top 10 featured websites developed by the PITB among many others included School Education Department, Punjab Portal, Punjab Examination Commission, Lahore High Court, Punjab Police, Excise & Taxation Department, PITB, Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority, Finance Department, and the office of Chief Minister.

Saif noted that from 2013 till date, total hits on websites had increased by leaps and bounds, while traffic had also jumped substantially.

“The total number of hits on the website of School Education Department reached 400,151,495, Punjab Portal 385,526,577, Punjab Examination Commission 377,935,674, Lahore High Court 255,626,363, Punjab Police 242,936,656, Excise & Taxation 188,829,637, PITB 134,415,028 hits, Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority 59,326,341, Finance Department 55,682,886 and office of Chief Minister Punjab registered 38,492,509 hits on its official website,” the PITB chairman said giving a breakup.