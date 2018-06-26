PPP, ANP question transparency of polls

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) warned on Monday that their workers would remove the large-sized banners and billboards installed by the election candidates on various roads in the provincial capital if the relevant officials didn’t take action.

Speaking at a joint press conference at Peshawar Press Club, PPP Women Wing provincial president Nighat Orakzai and ANP provincial leader and candidate for PK-78 Peshawar, Haroon Bashir Bilour, said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and local administration didn’t take notice on their complaint about installation of large-size banners and billboards, which was clear violation of the relevant rules.

Nighat Orakzai questioned the holding of fair and impartial general election under the presence of a specific team of top government officials, who earlier worked under former chief secretary Azam Khan.

She alleged the provincial secretaries of establishment, finance, health and higher education departments would directly influence the election process.

Nighat Orakzai demanded the appointment of officers on special duty (OSDs) to ensure transparency and fairness in conduct of general election in the province.

Haroon Bilour endorsed the apprehensions of the PPP about holding of fair polls in the province and alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) district council members were distributing water pumps among the voters and launched development work in the National Assembly constituency NA-31.

He alleged that recruitment was made in the Peshawar Development Authority in back dates.

The ANP leader alleged that officials of the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar were campaigning for PTI candidate for NA-31 Shaukat Ali, which, he said was pre-poll rigging.

He urged the ECP and local administration to take notice of the TMAs’ activities and asked for providing level playing field to candidates.