Famous banker barred from flying abroad

KARACHI: A prominent banker, Hussain Lawai, former head of Summit Bank stopped by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials when he was about to leave country from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport allegedly in connection with suspicious bank transaction of billions of rupees.

Mr Lawai did not share why he was stopped from leaving country but confirmed that he was barred from going abroad.

Mr Lawai said that he was unaware why he was barred from flying abroad as he was directed to approach Karachi FIA office for recording of statement and inquiry.

“When I came to FIA office on Tuesday (today), I came to know about the matter, concluded Mr Lawai.

Though FIA officials did not comment on the issue, some FIA senior officers of Sindh confirmed this report that Mr Lawai was stopped.

They said that Mr Lawai gave an under taking of recording his statement and joining inquiry. Only then he was allowed to go home.

According to FIA credible sources, there were some 20 plus ‘benami’ accounts at Summit Bank allegedly opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 as billions of rupees’ transactions were made in the accounts and that is said to be black money and amount of kickbacks, commissions and bribes.

But despite of this huge amount transactions, bank authorities never made any report to authorities concerned including FIA.

FIA sources confirmed that in 2015, FIA initiated inquiry into the matter and notices were issued to responsible persons including Hussain Lawai.

FIA sources confirmed that two businessmen, father and son, said to be close aides of a head of a political party were operating the said accounts and FIA had reached the original beneficiary of the account.

“Both father and son after receiving the notice of FIA has left the country,” concluded FIA sources.

Hussain Lawai was tried to approach late at night to take his version about the allegations leveled against him by FIA sources but he was not available. However, his associates rejected these allegations terming the pack of lies.