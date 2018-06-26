China provides diplomatic solution to world issues

BEIJING: China has enshrined Xi Jinping's thought on diplomacy as the supreme guidance to the country's foreign affairs at a key conference, which also urged the country to take an active part in leading the reform of the global governance system.

The Chinese diplomacy, with Chinese characteristics provides solution to the many World problems, experts said here on Monday. In an address at the Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs held in, Xi Jinping underscored the importance of keeping in mind both internal and international imperatives, focusing on realising China's national rejuvenation, promoting human progress, and making contributions to the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

He highlighted major aspects of the thought, which include forging ahead with the Belt and Road construction in the principle of achieving shared growth through discussion and collaboration and lead the reform of the global governance system with the concept of fairness and justice.

"Many solutions China has proposed to global issues have proven to be of great help in recent years, and thanks to those useful solutions, the global system is witnessing a positive reform toward fairness and justice," Wang Wen, executive dean with the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China, told the local media.

China's development pattern has offered developing countries a fine example, China's economy has contributed to one third of global growth, and China's proposals in solving matters such as North Korea's nuclear issue have been adopted by the world, according to Wang. "The global governance system has reached a balance between the West and the rest with China's contribution," Wang said.

China's proposals have also guaranteed international order in global free trade and UN system-based political agreements, both of which have turned chaotic due to the US government's radical polices, Li Haidong, a professor at China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times.

But it's not enough for China to just participate in the global governance system, rather China is expected to lead the reform of the system to help change the current closed and unfair system, experts said.

China's proposal of building a community for the shared future of mankind is the Ideal outcome of reform on the global governance system, and the Belt and Road initiative and global partnership is a step in this direction, Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs at Renmin University of China, told the local media.

Wang Yiwei said that China stressed the leading role of the CPC at all levels, and it's significant for the CPC to lead China's diplomacy and coordinate and promote China's foreign policies.