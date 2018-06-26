Namibia whip Tunisia 118-0 in WC qualifier

JOHANNESBURG: Namibia scored 18 tries to humiliate Tunisia 118-0 in a 2019 Rugby World Cup Africa qualifier this weekend while Kenya upset Morocco 28-24 in another second-round match. Seeking a sixth consecutive appearance at the four-yearly rugby union global showcase, Namibia top the table with a maximum 10 points from two matches. Kenya come next with five points from a bonus-point victory in Casablanca, followed by Morocco (three) and Zimbabwe (two) while Uganda and Tunisia are pointless. The table toppers after the round-robin competition go to the World Cup in Japan while the runners-up get a second chance in an inter-continent repechage tournament. Lesley Klim, who plays for English second-tier club Doncaster, and Johan Corne Greyling scored four tries each for merciless Namibia, who led 52-0 at half-time.