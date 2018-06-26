Namibia whip Tunisia 118-0 in WC qualifier

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JOHANNESBURG: Namibia scored 18 tries to humiliate Tunisia 118-0 in a 2019 Rugby World Cup Africa qualifier this weekend while Kenya upset Morocco 28-24 in another second-round match. Seeking a sixth consecutive appearance at the four-yearly rugby union global showcase, Namibia top the table with a maximum 10 points from two matches. Kenya come next with five points from a bonus-point victory in Casablanca, followed by Morocco (three) and Zimbabwe (two) while Uganda and Tunisia are pointless. The table toppers after the round-robin competition go to the World Cup in Japan while the runners-up get a second chance in an inter-continent repechage tournament. Lesley Klim, who plays for English second-tier club Doncaster, and Johan Corne Greyling scored four tries each for merciless Namibia, who led 52-0 at half-time.
JOHANNESBURG: Namibia scored 18 tries to humiliate Tunisia 118-0 in a 2019 Rugby World Cup Africa qualifier this weekend while Kenya upset Morocco 28-24 in another second-round match. Seeking a sixth consecutive appearance at the four-yearly rugby union global showcase, Namibia top the table with a maximum 10 points from two matches. Kenya come next with five points from a bonus-point victory in Casablanca, followed by Morocco (three) and Zimbabwe (two) while Uganda and Tunisia are pointless. The table toppers after the round-robin competition go to the World Cup in Japan while the runners-up get a second chance in an inter-continent repechage tournament. Lesley Klim, who plays for English second-tier club Doncaster, and Johan Corne Greyling scored four tries each for merciless Namibia, who led 52-0 at half-time.
Comments