SAU, Chinese academy sign MoU

HYDERABAD: Guangxi Academy of Agricultural Sciences (GXAAS) China and Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday for research and development and information sharing in sugarcane, rice, and other food crops, specifically in the deltaic region.

The MoU aims to develop the agriculture sector by encouraging scientists, researchers, faculty members and students from both institutes to cope with the challenges of food security and impacts of climate change on crops in the region.

As per the MoU, experts from GXAAS would setup crop variety technological demonstration plot for germplasm development at SAU sub-campus Umerkot for development of dry land agriculture.

This memorandum sets out the terms and conditions under which GXAAS and SAU will join preparation and submission of international demand driven projects, exchange scientific information through capacity building programmes, and simultaneously initiate talented young scientist programme (TYSP).

SAU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mujeeb-u-ddin Sahrai emphasised the importance of strengthening collaboration between China and Pakistan, which would support the knowledge-based economy of the region.

This, he said would ultimately be helpful for the development of the agriculture sector.

The VC said the university and its sub-campus Umerkot would engage the most suitable faculty, including various departments - entomology and biotechnology - to establish Science Technology Park for the development of dry land agriculture in the arid zones of Sindh.

Guangxi Academy of Agricultural Sciences Sugarcane Research Centre Director Yang-Rui Li said the MoU would support the scientists and researchers to conduct collaborative research for rice and sugarcane technology.

This MoU would help in fundamental research in biotechnology, crops variety demonstration and evaluation, germplasm exchange, training programme, scientific information exchange, reception of postdoctoral candidates from Pakistan, talented youth scientists programme, and split MSc MPhil and PhD programme.

Yang-Rui Li further expressed hope that this initiative would help develop long-term collaboration for joint research programmes for both countries through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor programme.

Before signing the MoU, Prof Dr Jan Muhammad Marri, Director, Sindh Agriculture University Sub-Campus Umerkot welcomed the distinguished guests and highlighted the importance of the MoU for research and development.

University Advancement and Financial Assistance Director Prof Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar said the MoU would benefit students in conducting research on genetic engineering, molecular marker technique and in vitro propagation and plant protection (pest and disease management).