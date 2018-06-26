Diya Women FC thrash Young Rising Stars

KARACHI: Karachi’s Diya Women FC thrashed Rawalpindi’s Young Rising Stars 9-0 in their outing of the Shahlyla Baloch National Under-16 Women Football Championship at the Model Town Football Academy Ground, Lahore, on Monday. Amira Haq hit five goals for the winners. In another game, Karachi United whacked Abbottabad Warriors 4-0. Houdi hit a double, while Nadia and Fariha scored one apiece.