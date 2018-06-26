Three Pak players secure bronze at Pars Wushu Cup

KARACHI: All the three Pakistani wushu fighters got bronze medals after losing their semi-finals against Iranian fighters in the 7th Pars Wushu Cup in Iran on Monday.

At the Imam Khomeini Salon in Gorgan, Zahoor Ahmed (-56kg), Abdul Khaliq (-60kg) and Maaz Khan (-75kg) fell when it mattered the most.It was learnt that Zahoor lost his fight against his Iranian rival because of the referee’s biased decisions.Pakistan has been a regular participant of the event.

Pakistan Wushu Federation’s (PWF) president Malik Iftikhar said he was happy with the achievement of his fighters. “Although they lost their semi-finals, I am sure the experience of playing in such an event will help them in the Asian Games,” Iftikhar said.On Sunday, Zahoor downed a fighter from Iran in his quarter-final. Maaz defeated a Lebanese fighter in his quarter-final. Abdul Khaliq whacked a fighter from Vietnam, also a strong wushu nation.