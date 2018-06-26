Tue June 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Three Pak players secure bronze at Pars Wushu Cup

KARACHI: All the three Pakistani wushu fighters got bronze medals after losing their semi-finals against Iranian fighters in the 7th Pars Wushu Cup in Iran on Monday.

x
Advertisement

At the Imam Khomeini Salon in Gorgan, Zahoor Ahmed (-56kg), Abdul Khaliq (-60kg) and Maaz Khan (-75kg) fell when it mattered the most.It was learnt that Zahoor lost his fight against his Iranian rival because of the referee’s biased decisions.Pakistan has been a regular participant of the event.

Pakistan Wushu Federation’s (PWF) president Malik Iftikhar said he was happy with the achievement of his fighters. “Although they lost their semi-finals, I am sure the experience of playing in such an event will help them in the Asian Games,” Iftikhar said.On Sunday, Zahoor downed a fighter from Iran in his quarter-final. Maaz defeated a Lebanese fighter in his quarter-final. Abdul Khaliq whacked a fighter from Vietnam, also a strong wushu nation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar