Hot, dry weather to continue in most parts of country: Met

LAHORE: Another hot day was witnessed in the provincial capital on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said seasonal low lies over north Balochistan while a shallow westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country.

However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Bannu, DI Khan, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Sukkur, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Sargodha divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Toba Tek Singh 14, Jhang 07, Kot Addu 5, Kasur 1, Muzaffarabad 10, Garhi Dupatta 06, Balakot 09, Dir 03, Parachinar 02, Balochistan, Barkhan 01 and Skardu 01. Monday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 49°C while in Lahore it was 41°C, minimum was 31°C and humidity level was 33 per cent.