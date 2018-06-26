Polls on time come what may: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday dismissed three petitions, including that of the Muttahida Qabail Party, seeking a delay in the conduct of general elections and made it clear that elections would be held on time even if there would be hot, cold or rainy conditions.

After hearing the three petitions, the three-member ECP bench reserved its judgement and after a while announced it. An MQP delegation had called on the ECP last week, wherein it was given an assurance that within a year, elections would be held for the region and necessary steps would be taken accordingly.

The MQP, through a petition, sought holding of the elections for the National Assembly and provincial assemblies on the same day, including the seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from the tribal belt. The tribal areas were recently merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, following a constitutional amendment.

Appearing on the behalf of MQP, Barrister Farogh Naseem contended if the elections were held on July 25, 15 percent seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly would remain vacant and the provincial government would be formed on the basis of polling for 85 percent seats of the legislature.

He said that there was a requirement for delimitation of constituencies in the tribal region and that had there been the issue of one percent seats, there would have been no problem, but here the question was regarding 15 percent provincial assembly seats.

The ECP member from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (retd) Ms Irshad Qaiser said that for Fata’s seats in the National Assembly, election would be held as usual.

However, the lawyer argued that due to this scenario, 15 percent people of that region would be deprived of their right to vote. He pointed out that the applications about the southern Punjab were also of similar nature, seeking delay of elections, as there would be extremely hot weather in southern Punjab next month.

To this, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza said that had the Election Commission conducted the elections in winter, the people of Kaghan would have said that they would not be able to come out due to harsh winter.

Another ECP member, Justice (retd) Shakil Ahmed Baloch also contended that previously, the general elections were held in May and weather was hot at that time too. In reaction, Farogh Nasim said that there would be harsher weather in July as compared to May. He emphasised that there was no harm in postponing the elections for two to five months.

Lawyer Kamran Murtaza, who appeared before the bench on behalf of Ch Ramzan and Shah Muhammad Jatoi, urged holding the elections on the same day so that none could influence the electoral process. He pointed out that it had been seen that in by-elections, a party in government usually wins.

Meanwhile, Chief of theArmy Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had an important meeting with Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk here at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The meeting has conspicuous significance since it took place soon after a high-level briefing for the upcoming polls where the top federal as well provincial governments’ machinery was present for brainstorming.

The PMO said that matters related to security came under discussion during the meeting between the army chief and the caretaker prime minister. Meanwhile, it has been stated that the maintenance of law and order in the country and keeping the security situation under control during the electioneering and on polling day would be a challenge for the administration. The caretaker administration will ensure that the polls are conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner in accordance with the Constitution’s injunctions on the given schedule.

The views have been expressed in the first full spectrum meeting on the conduct of polls with new chief executives of the provinces, bureaucratic heads and authorities of the ECP here at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday. Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk, who chaired the meeting, reminded the participants that conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections was the prime responsibility of the ECP.

The army troops have been called out for the security of the printing presses where ballot papers are to be printed. The meeting took place one month ahead of the polling day where comprehensive briefing was given about election arrangements. It has been officially stated that while chairing a briefing on the arrangements for smooth conduct of elections, the prime minister said federal and provincial governments were committed to providing every possible support to the ECP in discharge of its constitutional obligations. The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the preparations of ECP.

The briefing was attended by Minister for Interior Muhammad Azam Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Hasan Askari Rizvi, Sindh Chief Minister Fazal-ur-Rehman, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad Khan, Balochistan Chief Minister Alauddin Mari, Secretary to Prime Minister Suhail Aamir, ECP Secretary Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad, federal secretaries of finance, interior and defence, chief secretaries and inspector generals’ of the four provinces, ICT administration and other senior government officials.

The ECP secretary gave a detailed presentation on the arrangements being made for conducting the elections 2018. He also elaborated on the details of the Code of Conduct that has been worked out for contesting candidates, presiding officers and the polling staff, law enforcement agencies deployed for election duties, media and election observers, both local and foreign who would be monitoring the elections country-wide.