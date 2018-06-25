Mon June 25, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2018

Swat Press Club honours civil servants

MINGORA: The Swat Press Club (SPC) on Sunday held an event to acknowledge the services of the out-going civil servants.

On this occasion, member of the club praised Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Akhtar Hayat Khan, District Police Officer (DPO) Wahid Mahmood, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Mahmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tahir Khan, Assistant Commissioner Shahab Khan and presented them with memorial shields.

DPO Wahid Mahmood said that sacrifices of journalists can’t be overlooked in struggle for restoring peace in Swat. He also thanked the press club and its member for arranging the event in their honour. The civil servants have been posted in other regions as part of the election reshuffle.

