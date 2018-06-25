PTI activists oppose party tickets to turncoats

TAKAHT BHAI: The local activists of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday threatened to boycott the elections if the party tickets were given to the turncoats and parachuters.

Speaking at a meeting in Shergarh, the PTI Tehsil Shergarh president Ihtisham Khan, Adil Nawaz, Sadiq Hussain, Sajjad Anwar and other activists said that delay in the issuance of the party tickets by the party leadership for NA-22, PK-54 and PK-55 seats caused great uncertainty among party workers and candidates.

They said that other parties had started active election campaign while the PTI candidates were yet to start their door-to-door campaign due to non-issuance of party tickets.

They asked PTI chief Imran Khan and parliamentary board to award party tickets to the loyal party workers, adding that they would resist and boycott the elections if the party tickets were awarded to the turncoats and parachuters.