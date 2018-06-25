ITU first Pak varsity to conduct virtual walk-through tour

LAHORE: Information Technology University (ITU) of the Punjab will become the first Pakistani university by conducting live virtual walk-through tour of the university by its founding Vice-Chancellor Dr Umar Saif along with all Deans and Heads of the Departments on Monday (today).

According to ITU spokesperson, the virtual walk-through tour is being arranged to facilitate the prospective candidates applying for admission to ITU’s Fall 18’ opened for applying online at www.itu.edu.pk with deadline of June 29, 2018 BS, MS, PhD in subjects, Economics with Data Sciences, Management and Technology, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science and Development Studies: Development, Technology and Policy. ITU also offers generous admission and need based scholarships. The spokesperson said ITU was one of the first universities in the world to enter a formal partnership with EdX (MIT and Harvard University online course platform) to introduce online learning of two Masters programmes in Development Studies and Data Sciences.

He also said ITU faculty members had won Rs700 million in competitive research grants, published 465 papers in top journals and conferences and made technology that solved local problems in Pakistan.

assumes office: Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Secretary Saqib Zafar has assumed the charge of his office and chaired a meeting of department briefing on Sunday. According to a handout issued Sunday, Special Secretary Health Usman Moazzam, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Salman Shahid, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti and other officers concerned attended the briefing session. Secretary Health was briefed about the working of different wings of the department. He was briefed about the development wing, admin, technical, medical education and hospital waste management system.