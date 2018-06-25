Motorcycle crash

A couple days ago, a teenager from my neighbourhood in Swat lost his life after being involved in a tragic motorcycle accident. Although it is dangerous to ride a motorcycle without any safety measure, a majority of people in our country do not use helmet while riding a motorcycle.

According to figures released by WHO in 2014, every year 2.69 percent of Pakistanis die due to road accidents. More than 50 percent of reported accidents in Pakistan involve motorcycles. Motorcyclists should always wear helmet and ride carefully especially on busy streets.

Shakeel Khan

Swat