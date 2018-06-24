Sun June 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

I
INP
June 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Five of a family shot dead in Sargodha

SARGODHA: Unidentified armed men gunned down five members of a family, including a couple, here on Saturday.

x
Advertisement

Police said that unknown armed men barged into a house located at Chak 11 of Bhalwal and opened indiscriminate fire at the residents.

As a result of firing, the house owner Tufail, his wife Majeedan Bibi, one daughter and two sons were killed. The culprits fled after the incident.

The bodies have been shifted to a hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar