Five of a family shot dead in Sargodha

SARGODHA: Unidentified armed men gunned down five members of a family, including a couple, here on Saturday.

Police said that unknown armed men barged into a house located at Chak 11 of Bhalwal and opened indiscriminate fire at the residents.

As a result of firing, the house owner Tufail, his wife Majeedan Bibi, one daughter and two sons were killed. The culprits fled after the incident.

The bodies have been shifted to a hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case and started investigation.