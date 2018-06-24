Five of a family shot dead in Sargodha

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: Unidentified armed men gunned down five members of a family, including a couple, here on Saturday.
Police said that unknown armed men barged into a house located at Chak 11 of Bhalwal and opened indiscriminate fire at the residents.
As a result of firing, the house owner Tufail, his wife Majeedan Bibi, one daughter and two sons were killed. The culprits fled after the incident.
The bodies have been shifted to a hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case and started investigation.
