MMA announces candidates from Karachi

KARACHI: The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Saturday announced the names of its candidates on 21 seats of National Assembly and 44 seats of provincial assembly from Karachi for the upcoming general elections.As per details, the MMA has nominated Somar Burfat for NA-236, Muhammad Islam for NA-237, Muhammad Islam for NA-238, Muhammad Haleem Khan Ghauri for NA-239, Abdul Jamil Khan for NA-240, Saleem Hussain for NA-241, Asadullah Bhutto for NA-242, Osama Razi for NA-243, Zahid Saeed for NA-244, Saifuddin for NA-245, Maulana Noorul Haq for NA-246, Muhammad Hussain Mehanti for NA-247, Qari Usman for NA-248, Syed Attaullah Shah for NA-249, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman for NA-250, Muhammad Laeeq Khan for NA-251, Abdul Majeed Khaskheli for NA-252, Munim Zafar Khan for NA-253, Rashid Naseem for NA-254, Muhammad Mustaqeem Qureshi for NA-255 and Dr Mairajul Huda for NA-256.

Similarly, Hafiz Hamdullah Haqqani has been nominated for PS-87, Muhammad Altaf Patni for PS-88, Mumtaz Hussain Sehto for PS-89, Pir Ehsanullah for PS-90, Maulana Ehsanullah for PS-91, Farooq Khalil for PS-92 and others.