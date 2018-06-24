Sun June 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

P
PPI
June 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

MMA announces candidates from Karachi

KARACHI: The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Saturday announced the names of its candidates on 21 seats of National Assembly and 44 seats of provincial assembly from Karachi for the upcoming general elections.As per details, the MMA has nominated Somar Burfat for NA-236, Muhammad Islam for NA-237, Muhammad Islam for NA-238, Muhammad Haleem Khan Ghauri for NA-239, Abdul Jamil Khan for NA-240, Saleem Hussain for NA-241, Asadullah Bhutto for NA-242, Osama Razi for NA-243, Zahid Saeed for NA-244, Saifuddin for NA-245, Maulana Noorul Haq for NA-246, Muhammad Hussain Mehanti for NA-247, Qari Usman for NA-248, Syed Attaullah Shah for NA-249, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman for NA-250, Muhammad Laeeq Khan for NA-251, Abdul Majeed Khaskheli for NA-252, Munim Zafar Khan for NA-253, Rashid Naseem for NA-254, Muhammad Mustaqeem Qureshi for NA-255 and Dr Mairajul Huda for NA-256.

x
Advertisement

Similarly, Hafiz Hamdullah Haqqani has been nominated for PS-87, Muhammad Altaf Patni for PS-88, Mumtaz Hussain Sehto for PS-89, Pir Ehsanullah for PS-90, Maulana Ehsanullah for PS-91, Farooq Khalil for PS-92 and others.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar