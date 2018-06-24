Sun June 24, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 24, 2018

Woman among four killed in Bannu

BANNU: Four persons were killed in separate firing incidents in the district on Saturday, official sources said. They said that Farmanullah and Sherullah allegedly fired at one Tahirullah in Saidgi Bakakhel area, killing him on the spot. Meanwhile, Iqbal Khan allegedly shot dead one Sadiqullah over an enmity in Farman Colony. Similarly, one Izzatullah was on his way on link road when Murad Khan allegedly fired at him, killing him on the spot. Also, one Adnan Khan fired at his mother-in-law Naheeda Bibi in Mandan area, killing her instantly. The accused managed to flee the scene.

