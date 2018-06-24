Sun June 24, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 24, 2018

SJAS presents gold medal to Sarfraz

KARACHI: Sports Journalists Association of Sindh (SJAS) presented a gold medal to Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed here on Friday for his services for the country.

Caretaker Sindh sports minister Dr Junaid Ali Shah, who is also SJAS patron, presented the medal to the Test stumper.

Former Test cricketers Salahuddin Ahmed Sallu and Iqbal Qasim were also present on the occasion.

Besides, shields were given to Huzaifa Ibrahim, the country’s top squash player in under-13 category, weightlifter Rabia Shehzad, ju-jitsu player Mohammad Ammar, former international footballer Shakir Lashari and emerging sprinter Moeed Baloch.

