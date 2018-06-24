Sun June 24, 2018
June 24, 2018

In search of clean water

The dearth of clean water across the country has caused concerns for people. Last year, a report revealed that groundwater in some parts of Punjab is laced with arsenic and is unfit for consumption. Pakistan is a developing country, with half of its population living below the poverty line. The majority cannot afford to install high-cost water filters in their homes to get access to pure drinking water. These people are at the mercy of the authorities which, unfortunately, do not look into the problems faced by lower-income families. The effects of the unavailability of pure water are apparent. The outbreak of water-borne diseases is the direct result of this water crisis. For how long will the authorities remain oblivious to the plight of Pakistanis? This July is bringing a prime opportunity to people. Everyone should keep a check on the work performed by elected candidates. If they have failed to deliver what was promised, do not vote for them in the upcoming elections.

Wakeel Khan ( Rawalpindi )

