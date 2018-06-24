The drone attack

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan leader Mullah Fazlullah, who led the TTP from 2013, was killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan’s northeastern Kunar province last Wednesday (June 13). Fazlullah was Pakistan’s most-wanted militant who is widely notorious for carrying out attacks, including a 2014 school massacre that killed 132 children and the separate 2012 attack on Malala Yousafzai who was later awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Pakistan and Afghanistan should now sit together and work out a joint strategy to dismantle his entire network in order to completely wipe out terrorism from the country.

Mannan Samad ( Turbat )