Sat June 23, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2018

3 killed in Swat road mishap

MINGORA: Three persons were feared killed when a vehicle fell into river near Pashmaal Badai Kamar on scenic Kalam Road in Swat district on Friday, official sources said.

They said that three persons identified as Iqbal Hussain, Sultan Zarin and Inzar Gul were on way to Laikot village when their vehicle fell into the river near Pashmaal Badai Kamar on Kalam road. “Efforts are on to retrieve the bodies,” said a local.

