8,000-litre adulterated milk, 2,500kg sweets destroyed

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Friday discarded 8000 litres of formalin-mixed milk in various areas of the provincial capital.

According to a press release, complaints were received from citizens in Peshawar about substandard milk. The complainants also identified the milk supply outlets meant to be tested for chemicals and other adulteration. "More than 50 shops were tested for chemicals and resultantly 8000 litres of adulterated milk was wasted in drains of Peshawar after formalin was found in it," said a spokesperson for the authority. Also, 2,500kg sweets and substandard oil were discarded and two production outlets of bakeries situated on the Warsak Road sealed.