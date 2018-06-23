Indonesian cleric sentenced to death over 2016 IS-claimed terror attack

JAKARTA: A radical Indonesian cleric was sentenced to death Friday for masterminding a 2016 Islamic State terror attack that saw a suicide bomber blow himself up at a Starbucks cafe. Aman Abdurrahman was found guilty of ordering the attack that killed four in Jakarta, as heavily armed police guarded his sentencing at at court in the capital. It was the first attack claimed by the international terror network in Southeast Asia. “(The defendant) has been proven to have committed a criminal act of terrorism,” said judge Akhmad Jaini, who also cited Abdurrahman´s involvement in other deadly plots. “He will be sentenced to death.” Abdurrahman — who was already in jail on a separate terror conviction — gestured to his legal team and briefly kissed the floor, as machine gun-toting guards stood nearby. His lawyer, Asludin Hatjani, said the ruling was “unfair”, citing a lack of evidence connecting Abdurrahman to the attack, which he was accused of organising from inside prison.