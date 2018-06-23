Junior tennis: Kamil, Faizan in U-16 finals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Another six matches in the ongoing Rafum Junior Tennis Championship 2018 were decided here at the Bagh-i-Jinnah’s courts on Friday. All the six matches were the semifinals of the under-12, u-14 and 16 age categories and the players who made it to the finals were Ahmad Kamil and Faizan Fayyaz in under-16 class, Hassan Ali and Bilal Asim in under-14 category and Bilal Asim and Shaeel Tahir in under-12 category. In the under-16 semifinals, Ahmad Kamil beat Hassan Ali 6-3, 6-3 and Faizan Fayyaz beat Haider Ali Rizwan 6-1, 6-3. In the under-14 semi-finals, Hassan Ali beat Shaeel Tahir 4-2, 4-2 and Bilal Asim beat Haider Ali Rizwan 4-1, 4-2In the U-12 semi-finals, Bilal Asim beat Waleed Javeed 8-2, and Shaeel Tahir beat Ahtesham Arif 8-6.
