Sat June 23, 2018
National

June 23, 2018

Woman dies in Faisalabad accident

FAISALABAD: A woman died in a road accident near Rasoolpura on Sheikhupura Road here on Friday. According to Rescue-1122 sources, Rehana Bibi was driving her car on Sheikhupura Road when the car overturned. As a result, she suffered critical injuries and died at Rural Health Centre Khurrianwala.

