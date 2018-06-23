Woman dies in Faisalabad accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A woman died in a road accident near Rasoolpura on Sheikhupura Road here on Friday. According to Rescue-1122 sources, Rehana Bibi was driving her car on Sheikhupura Road when the car overturned. As a result, she suffered critical injuries and died at Rural Health Centre Khurrianwala.
FAISALABAD: A woman died in a road accident near Rasoolpura on Sheikhupura Road here on Friday. According to Rescue-1122 sources, Rehana Bibi was driving her car on Sheikhupura Road when the car overturned. As a result, she suffered critical injuries and died at Rural Health Centre Khurrianwala.
Comments