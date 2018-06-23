Woman dies after eating ‘toxic’ food

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A woman died and her husband fainted after consuming toxic food in Nishatabad area on Friday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, Javed, 25, and his wife Rehana, 19, of Nishatabad reportedly consumed poisonous food late Thursday night. As a result, she was found dead and her husband unconscious on Friday morning.
