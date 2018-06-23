Sat June 23, 2018
National

June 23, 2018

Woman dies after eating ‘toxic’ food

FAISALABAD: A woman died and her husband fainted after consuming toxic food in Nishatabad area on Friday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, Javed, 25, and his wife Rehana, 19, of Nishatabad reportedly consumed poisonous food late Thursday night. As a result, she was found dead and her husband unconscious on Friday morning.

