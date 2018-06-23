Zong 4G partners with Careem

Ag Reuters

KARACHI: Zong 4G has entered into a partnership with the ride hailing service, Careem, to offer value propositions to its customers, a statement said on Friday.

The companies have collaborated to deliver discounts to Zong customers for hailing rides through app – thus, enriching their experience, it added.

By simply using the code, “ZONGFREE” the new users of Careem app can avail the first ride for free, while the existing customers can avail 20 percent discount on next six rides by entering the promo code “ZONG4G”.

Speaking on the occasion, Careem Pakistan’s General Manager North Sadia Khurram said, “It’s pleasure to partner with Zong 4G to provide new and exciting offers to our customers. Zong 4G is truly in every sense leading the digital innovation, providing the fastest connectivity to its customers throughout many cities.”