Asset details: Bilawal richer than Zardari with Rs1.54b

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: As the candidates contesting the general elections have shared their asset details with the ECP, it is revealed that PPP Chairman Bilal Bhutto-Zardari’s assets have been valued at over Rs1.54 billion, more than that of his father Asif Ali Zardari owns.

With most of the assets shown as gifts, the properties owned by Bilawal include hundreds of acres of land in Sanghar, Larkana, Tando Allah Yar and five other cities of the country.

Moreover, the documents show that Bilawal has an agriculture land worth Rs0.68 million as a gift from his paternal grandfather. Another property that he received as a gift is a bungalow on 1,200 square yards in G-6, Islamabad.

The PPP chairman also has 181 acres of land in Ratto Dero, worth Rs2.1 million, as per the documents. Besides, Bilawal also has business in Dubai and United Kingdom. He has also declared his offshore accounts and properties in the details submitted to ECP.

As per tax details mentioned in the documents, Bilawal paid taxes of Rs 0.415 million in 2015, Rs 0.551 million in 2016 and Rs0.237 million in 2017. On the other hand, the cumulative assets of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his two wives —Nusrat and Tehmina Durrani —have been valued at Rs 389 million. Shahbaz possesses assets worth Rs159 million, which include Rs126 million properties in London. However, an amount worth Rs 108.9 million has been shown as liability in the documents.

Moreover, he owns two properties on Hall Road in Murree – one kanal and nine marlas of land and a bungalow.

He also has shares worth Rs 11.4 million in Hudaibiya Engineering Mills, Hamza Spinning Mills and Hudaibiya Paper Mills. Shahbaz owns 88 kanals of land in Sheikhupura, which he received as a gift from his mother.

On the other hand, Shahbaz’s first wife Nusrat is the owner of assets worth Rs 225 million. She owns a 10 kanal house in Model town which has been estimated at Rs 128.7 million along with an Rs57million lodge in Doonga Gali, Murree.

Nusrat’s total wealth in Kasur has been stated to be Rs2.6 million, and she possesses shares worth Rs 8.7 million in different companies.

She has jewellery worth Rs 1.7 million and accounts in five different banks with a balance of Rs 18.9 million.

Shahbaz’s second wife Durrani owns assets worth Rs 5.7million – a 10-marla house in Defence Housing Authority in Lahore and five bank accounts with a cumulative balance of Rs 0.5 million.

Tehmina also received four properties in Haripur as gifts and possesses jewellery and a vehicle worth Rs 1.5 million and Rs 0.5 million respectively.

Meanwhile, Hamza Shahbaz is the owner of 155 kanals of irrigation land and is a shareholder of 21 different mills.

The PML-N leader has a bank balance of Rs4.37 million and possesses prize bonds worth Rs1.68 million. Moreover, he doesn’t own any personal vehicle and his two wives, Rabia and Mehrunnisa, have been listed as his dependent.

Another politician whose asset details have been revealed is PPP leader Sharjeel Memon, who is under trial for corruption. He owns millions in properties and cash.

The PPP leader, who is contesting elections from PS-63 (Hyderabad), in documents submitted to the ECP, shared details of cars and flats worth millions.

According to the documents, Memon owns an apartment worth Rs50 million in Dubai. Furthermore, his wife owns an apartment worth Rs 98.9 million in Dubai.

Memon also possesses three cars worth Rs 39,570,000 as per the documents and prize bonds/ cash worth Rs 87,091,389.

Among others, he owns a house worth Rs 4.4 million and a property worth Rs 9.7 million in Karachi’s DHA as well as a property worth Rs 150,080,000 in Tharparkar.

Meanwhile, PML-N senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique says he owns a house in Lahore’s Defence Phase II worth Rs 48.2 million. The former railways minister is also the owner of a marketing and consultancy firm which is worth Rs 29.8 million.

He has also revealed ownership of Rs14 million in prize bonds and cash as well as shares worth Rs 11.5 million.

The PML-N leader owns furniture worth Rs2.5 million and has Rs15 million in his bank account.

According to the documents, he has also borrowed Rs29.5 million from a cousin. He has two wives (Ghazala Saad Rafique and Shafaq Hira), two daughters and a son.

Meanwhile, Ayesha Gulalai has a plot measuring eight-kanal worth Rs 1.5 million, Rs 10,000 in cash, Rs 300,000 in a bank account and eight-taula jewellery valued at Rs 90,000. She doesn’t have any business in Pakistan or abroad.

Similarly, the value of assets owned by Rana Sanaullah is Rs 78.40 million, showing an increase of Rs 36.50 million.

Javed Hashmi owns agriculture land worth millions of rupees with an annual income of Rs 1.5 million, while his wife has two cars worth Rs 10 million.

Pervez Musharraf, meanwhile, owns a farmhouse at Chak Shehzad (Rs 23.7 million), a house in DHA Karachi (Rs 5 million), an apartment in Dubai (Rs 90 million), cars worth Rs 26 million in Pakistan and abroad, and Rs 21.2 million in cash in different bank accounts.

On the other hand, Farooq Sattar neither has any property nor any investment or business. However, his wife owns a flat worth Rs 0.8 million. His dependents include two wives, two daughters and a mother. He has only Rs 8,000 in cash and is in debt to his sister.