17-year-old girl abducted

DASKA: Two unidentified people abducted a 17-year-old girl in City police limits on Thursday. Sister of Mohsin, a resident of Mohallah Habibpura, was going to her uncle’s house when two unidentified people abducted her. The police have registered a case and started investigation.
FOUR INJURED ON ROAD: Four people were injured in two road accidents here on Thursday. In the first incident, Azeem and Yasir were going to home when a speeding car collided with their motorcycle. As a result, they were injured. In the second incident, Waqas and Awais were coming to Daska when a speeding van hit them near Akbar Chowk in Sadr police limits. As a result, they were injured. They were shifted to the Civil Hospital.
MAN ROBBED: Two bandits looted cash, a cellphone and a motorcycle in Sadr police limits on Thursday. Zeeshan Khan, a resident of Golathian, was on way home when the dacoits intercepted him near Ragawala village and snatched cash, a cellphone and a motorcycle from him. The police are investigating.
