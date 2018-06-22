Fri June 22, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2018

17-year-old girl abducted

DASKA: Two unidentified people abducted a 17-year-old girl in City police limits on Thursday. Sister of Mohsin, a resident of Mohallah Habibpura, was going to her uncle’s house when two unidentified people abducted her. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

FOUR INJURED ON ROAD: Four people were injured in two road accidents here on Thursday. In the first incident, Azeem and Yasir were going to home when a speeding car collided with their motorcycle. As a result, they were injured. In the second incident, Waqas and Awais were coming to Daska when a speeding van hit them near Akbar Chowk in Sadr police limits. As a result, they were injured. They were shifted to the Civil Hospital.

MAN ROBBED: Two bandits looted cash, a cellphone and a motorcycle in Sadr police limits on Thursday. Zeeshan Khan, a resident of Golathian, was on way home when the dacoits intercepted him near Ragawala village and snatched cash, a cellphone and a motorcycle from him. The police are investigating.

