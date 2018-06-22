Hope, Taylor named WI cricketers of year

PORT OF SPAIN: Shai Hope and Stafanie Taylor were announced as Windies male and female cricketers of the year respectively, with the former also winning the Test cricketer of the year and ODI cricketer of the year honours at the awards ceremony held in Barbados on Wednesday.

This was the sixth joint awards (Cricket West Indies and West Indies Players Association) which recognised achievements for the year 2017.

Hope scored 773 runs in Test cricket in 2017 at an average 45.47 with two hundreds and three fifties from 10 matches to top the run-getters chart for Windies in the year. He marginally bettered Roston Chase, who scored 740 runs at 43.52 with two hundreds and four half-centuries.

Major award winners:

Cricketer of the Year: Shai Hope

Test Cricketer of the Year: Shai Hope

ODI Cricketer of the Year: Shai Hope

T20 Cricketer of the Year: Evin Lewis

Emerging Cricketer of the Year: Keemo Paul

Women’s T20 Cricketer of the Year: Deandra Dottin

Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year: Stafanie Taylor Women Cricketer of the Year:Stafanie Taylor Umpire of the Year: Joel Wilson.