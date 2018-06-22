Pak team gears up for Asian U-12 Baseball

LAHORE: Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) is holding national training camp of Pakistan Under-12 baseball team ahead of their participation in Asian Under-12 Baseball Championship 2018 to be held in Taiwan.

While talking to the media Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President PFB, disclosed Pakistan junior team will feature in BFA U-12 Baseball Championship scheduled in Taiwan from August 13.In this regard national training camp of Pakistan U-12 baseball team got under way from Thursday here at the Aashiq Hussain Baseball Stadium Bahria Town.

Fakhar further said that PFB is working on grass-root level to promote the game adding that National Youth Baseball Academy is already working for the last one year. Young baseball players from FATA and Punjab are attending the academy.

Fakhar Shah added as per directions of Shaukat Javed, Chairman PFB, the federation is trying to raise a strong team for the coming event. PFB has also organised National Inter-School Baseball Championship earlier in May to pick talented baseball players for national training camp.Fakhar added that if Pakistan got 3rd position in the coming event, they will qualify for U-12 Baseball World Cup.