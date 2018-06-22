PCB to have procedural review of Shahzad’s dope test

ISLAMABAD: Ahmad Shahzad’s dope test would have a detailed review which could take up to three weeks before charging the player of offence and suggesting penalties.

The News has learnt from well-placed sources that concerned authorizes would have a procedural review of the entire test before framing changes against the batsman. “We will have a procedural review of the entire test conducted on the player before framing charges against Ahmad Shahzad. The entire procedure will take around three weeks. It would be after that the batsman could be charged with breaching the rules,” a concerned Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official when contacted said.

He said that procedural review directly linked with all the exercise conducted to have blood samples and then testing them in laboratory based in India. “All the procedural exercise would be reviewed before framing the charges against Ahmad Shahzad.”

The PCB official said after framing the charges the batsman would have the option to request for the B sample. “The B sample of the blood tests is very much with the concerned authorities. The player could request for a review in case he thinks he has doubts on the sample. The fact of the matter is that once Ahmad Shahzad is charged with breaching offense, he would be free to request for B sample test. The foremost issue is the review of the procedural and technical matters before charging him of any offence.”

The initial reports reaching from Indian lab have suggested Test cricketer Ahmad Shahzad has used banned substance “chars” during domestic cricket competition.Under the World Anti-Doping Authority (WADA) laws, using any banned or recreational substance is banned during the competition.

The PCB is also waiting for a detailed report from Indian lab to know the exact nature of breaching the WADA laws.“Report coming from the Indian lab has not confirmed the level of consumption of the banned substance. We would only move ahead when we would find as to what level he has used the banned substance. We have requested the Indian lab where the tests were sent to furnish detailed report. Once we get that report we would be in a position to say anything final on the matter,” the official said.A few years back, leading left arm spinner Raza Hasan was banned for two years for using the same banned substance ‘chars’ during the domestic competitions.