Muzammil goes down fighting in SL tennis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s leading youngster Muzammil Murtaza just fell shy of toppling 4th seed Isaro (Thailand) in Sri Lanka Future tennis event the other day in Colombo.

The news reaching here has suggested that Muzammil gave a dazzling display of quality tennis before losing 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (3) against the 4th seed. Muzammil had a match point against the seeded player in the third set that Isari saved to take the match into tie break.

Earlier, in the first round match that was also played on the same day, Muzammil defeated another Thai player Jirat Navasirsamboon in the first round 6-0, 2-6, 6-3 to make it into the second round. Muzammil also won back to back matches in the qualifying round to make it to the main round.