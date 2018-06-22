Minister appreciates NUST for quality education

Islamabad: Caretaker Minister for Federal Education & Professional Training with additional portfolio of Ministry of Science & Technology Prof Yusuf Shaikh paid a visit to National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) here on Thursday. The Minister was accompanied by Additional Secretary MoST Qaiser Majeed Malik.

The minister was given a detailed briefing on the functioning, multi-dimensional growth and future of plans of NUST, including the establishment of Pakistan’s first-ever National Science & Technology Park (NSTP), and the Medical Devices Development Centre (MDDC). The minister lauded the efforts of NUST management, faculty and researchers towards developing the university as a centre of excellence.

Stressing the need for promotion of quality tertiary education in the length and breadth of the country, he praised NUST for taking its outreach initiatives to Balochistan and FATA/KPK to provide opportunities for quality higher education to students from under-privileged and remote areas of Pakistan; he laid emphasis on expanding this outreach to other under-served areas like Interior Sindh.

Rector NUST, Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retd), briefed the Minister that NUST has plans to expand the outreach programme to Interior Sindh and Gilgit Baltistan. After the briefing session, the dignitaries were conducted to NUST School of Mechanical & Manufacturing Engineering (SMME), NUST Medical Devices Development Centre (MDDC), a breakthrough facility in Pakistan for the indigenous production of heart stents, and NUST Technology Incubation Centre (TIC), which nurtures budding entrepreneurs in technology-related fields.