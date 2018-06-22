tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Anybody who travels through the Islamabad Expressway will tell you that the portion between the Gulberg Green Interchange and Rawat has not been repaired in the past five to six years. The Capital Development Authority is requested to please have the potholes filled in at the earliest.
Syed Hussein El-Edroos
Islamabad
Comments