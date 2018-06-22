Fri June 22, 2018
June 22, 2018

Potholed

Anybody who travels through the Islamabad Expressway will tell you that the portion between the Gulberg Green Interchange and Rawat has not been repaired in the past five to six years. The Capital Development Authority is requested to please have the potholes filled in at the earliest.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad

