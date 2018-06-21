Malam Jabba skiing resort shut after tourists manhandle staff, security guards

MINGORA: The natural skiing resort of Malam Jabba was closed down by the management on Wednesday after some uncontrolled tourists tried to enter the area and allegedly manhandle the private security guards and staff at the barriers.

Yaqoob Khan, Manager of the Malam Jabba Resort, told The News that the resort was full of the tourists as hundreds of them had thronged this scenic valley to enjoy Eid holidays. He added the staff and security guards were busy managing the parking issue and to provide better facilities to the visitors.

The incident happened reportedly due to rush and lack of parking facility for the tourists. It was gathered that some of the angry and uncontrolled tourists broke the barriers down and tried to enter the resort where they allegedly manhandled the security guards and staff members as well.

Yaqoob Khan said the crowd suddenly attacked the resort and harassed security guards and staff members. “Though some cops were present at the scene, they did not bother to stop the angry crowd,” the manager alleged and added that the resort had been closed for an indefinite time after the incident.

“We had a meeting with the local administration of Swat Before Eid where we asked for security”, he recalled and added that the district administration failed in honouring the promise.