Israel’s nuke arsenal real threat to Middle East: Iran

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Israel’s formidable nuclear arsenal is a real threat to the Middle East and the world, Financial Tribune daily reported on Wednesday.

Zarif called for a new international focus on Israel’s secret nuclear warheads developments.All nuclear warheads stationed in the Middle East belong to Israel, Zarif said, alluding to recent statistics released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Although Iran has no nuclear weapons, Israel continues to howl about the so-called Iranian “ambitions” concerning its nuclear program, he said.

“There are at least 80 nuclear warheads stationed in the Middle East. None is in Iran; rather, they’re at the fingertips of a warmonger who howls incessantly about fabricated Iranian ambitions,” Zarif was quoted as saying.