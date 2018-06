Obituary

LAHORE: Punjab police spokesperson Nayab Haider’s sister Nasreen Naqvi passed away on Wednesday. Funeral prayers were offered at a graveyard on Guru Mangat Road. IG Punjab Kaleem Imam, Addl IG Ijaz Shah and SSP Rana Ayaz Saleem also attended the funeral prayers. Qul of will be held today (Thursday) after Asr prayers at Jamia Masjid Husnainabad.