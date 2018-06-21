Thu June 21, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 21, 2018

Arsenal sign Leno

LONDON: Arsenal signed one German goalkeeper in Bernd Leno on Tuesday after confirming that another in Jens Lehmann would no longer be a member of their backroom staff.

Leno, 26, was joining a Gunners now under the control of new boss Unai Emery, who succeeded the long-serving Arsene Wenger at the north London club after the Frenchman stepped down at the end of last season. The Gunners, who finished sixth last season, had previously signed Swiss defender Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free from Juventus, while midfielder Granit Xhaka extended his contract. But former Arsenal goalkeeper Lehmann was among several coaching staff to leave club, with Spanish manager Emery bringing in his own trusted lieutenants to Emirates Stadium.

