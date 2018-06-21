Largest ODI wins by runs

NOTTINGHAM: The heaviest wins in men’s one-day international cricket in terms of runs in matches between two Test nations after England beat Australia by 242 runs at Trent Bridge on Tuesday:

272: RSA v ZIM, Benoni, Oct 22, 2010

258: RSA v SRI, Paarl, Jan 11, 2012

257: RSA v WIS, Sydney, Feb 27, 2015

245: SRI v IND, Sharjah, Oct 29, 2000

242: ENG v AUS, Trent Bridge, Jun 19, 2018

Heaviest wins by runs in a men’s ODI featuring a non-Test nation:

290: NZL v IRL, Aberdeen, Jul 01, 2008

275: AUS v AFG, Perth, Mar 04, 2015

257: IND v BER, Port-of-Spain, Mar 19, 2007

256: AUS v NAM, Potchefstroom, Feb 27, 2003

256: IND v HKG, Karachi, Jun 25, 2008

Note: Ireland and Afghanistan were not Test nations at the time of the matches in the above list.