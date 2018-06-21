Largest ODI wins by runs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOTTINGHAM: The heaviest wins in men’s one-day international cricket in terms of runs in matches between two Test nations after England beat Australia by 242 runs at Trent Bridge on Tuesday:
272: RSA v ZIM, Benoni, Oct 22, 2010
258: RSA v SRI, Paarl, Jan 11, 2012
257: RSA v WIS, Sydney, Feb 27, 2015
245: SRI v IND, Sharjah, Oct 29, 2000
242: ENG v AUS, Trent Bridge, Jun 19, 2018
Heaviest wins by runs in a men’s ODI featuring a non-Test nation:
290: NZL v IRL, Aberdeen, Jul 01, 2008
275: AUS v AFG, Perth, Mar 04, 2015
257: IND v BER, Port-of-Spain, Mar 19, 2007
256: AUS v NAM, Potchefstroom, Feb 27, 2003
256: IND v HKG, Karachi, Jun 25, 2008
Note: Ireland and Afghanistan were not Test nations at the time of the matches in the above list.
