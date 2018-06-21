Hafeez, Shahzad vie for national team selection

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan team gears up for the tri-nation T20 series in Zimbabwe with the short training camp starting from June 25, minimum changes are expected from the side that won recently held two-match series against Scotland.

The biggest question selectors, who are expected to hold meeting with coach Mickey Arthur in Lahore Thursday, are facing is the selection of Mohammad Hafeez in the touring line-up. The ageing all-rounder who has been allowed to bowl in international cricket yet again is flexing his muscles these days to be part of the team for future international commitments. Two things which go against the all-rounder are his declining abilities to bowl and bat and ICC’s continuous check on his ‘doosra’.

At the twilight of his career, Hafeez would again be under scrutiny for his bowling action. The decision to expose him as a bowler in international cricket would be nothing less than inviting trouble yet again.

Secondly, in two years time when the T20 World Cup will be staged in Australia, Hafeez possibly would not be in best of shape to represent his country. So his selection in the team at the expense of a youngster would definitely fetch no positives for future of Pakistan cricket. Instead efforts should be made to prepare a totally young lot as we have seen during the series against Scotland for future international assignment including mega events.

Out of form Ahmad Shahzad’s inclusion would also be a big question mark for selection committee headed by Inzamamul Haq. He has failed to impress in the T20 series as a batsman and seemed struggling to put up a good score on the board. Harris Sohail has never been a potent T20 cricket. His reentry into the team would also be one of the main point of discussion by the selectors.

Meanwhile, three unfit players Imad Waseem, Ruman Raees and Baber Azam would go under fitness tests during the next two days in an effort to ascertain their fitness level. Though Baber plaster is off, it is not yet clear whether the batsman is willing to play in the series at such an early stage of recovery or would be needing more rest for the time being.

Imad and Ruman both have regained fitness and possibly would clear the tests, the selectors however looked worried on their match fitness level.

“We have yet to ensure the true status of their fitness. All three would be going under fitness tests. They are under our rehabilitation programme and have started training. But the real problem is their willingness to be part of the team or their match fitness level,” one of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials when contacted said.

Arthur only arrived on Wednesday and would be needing series of discussions with selectors and captain before finalising team for Zimbabwe series.In the tri- nation series all the teams will play against each other twice before the final. All matches will be played at Harare Sports Club. Pakistan national team leaves for Zimbabwe on July 28.