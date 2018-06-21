Thu June 21, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2018

Benazir Bhutto paid tribute

LAHORE: Pakistan People's Party Lahore President Haji Aziz-ur-Rehman Chan and other leaders from Lahore paid rich tribute to party's slain chairperson Benazir Bhutto on her 65th birthday. Addressing a cake-cutting ceremony, Pakistan Peoples Party leaders Aziz-ur-Rehman Chan, Afnan Sadiq Butt, Sohail Malik and others vowed to continue the mission of Benazir Bhutto besides lauding her contribution, struggle for democracy.

