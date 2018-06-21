Aussie golfing great Thomson dies aged 88

SYDNEY: Australian golfing great Peter Thomson, who won the British Open five times, died Wednesday aged 88 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, his family said.“He had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for more than four years and lost his brave battle at home in Melbourne surrounded by family,” a statement said.

Thomson was the first Australian to win the British Open, claiming the famous claret jug on five occasions between 1954 and 1965, including three consecutive wins. Only American Tom Watson in the modern era has matched the feat.

While he won dozens of tournaments in Europe, Australia and Asia, Thomson only played a few seasons in the United States, winning the Texas Open in 1956. But he did tee-off more regularly on the American senior circuit, winning nine times in 1985, setting a record that may never be broken.