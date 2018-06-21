Thu June 21, 2018
National

June 21, 2018

Ikhtiar Baig leaves for Greece

KARACHI: Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Director World Federation of Consul (FICAC), left for Thessaloniki, Greece to attend the second FICAC South East Europe Consular Conference.The conference would be held from June 21st to 24th and would be addressed by renowned speakers. The host of this year’s event is Thessaloniki, Greece. Dr. Baig, who is also the President Hon. Consular Corps, Sindh and Hon. Consul General of Yemen, will be representing the honorary consul generals of Pakistan at the conference. The FICAC is a representative body of the honorary consuls operating under the Vienna Convention 1963, recognized by EU and UN.

