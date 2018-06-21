Rangers recover abducted child, arrest two suspects

The Sindh Rangers recovered a kidnapped child and arrested two culprits on Wednesday. A spokesman for the paramilitary force said a man complained on Tuesday that his son was playing outside their residence when he was kidnapped.

The father said he suspected two men, Bakht Beydar and Abdul Hameed, to be behind the kidnapping, upon which the Rangers’ operational and intelligence team began investigating the case by using technical assistance.

They located the suspects and conducted a raid in Mohammadi Colony. The two, who are brothers, were arrested and the child was found tied up with torture marks on his face. The spokesman added that FIRs were registered at Jackson and Docks police stations and the accused were handed over to police for further proceedings.