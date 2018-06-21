Trailer crushes man to death

A man was killed when a trailer spun out of control and crushed him in Karachi’s Landhi No. 2 area on Wednesday, Geo News reported. According to reports, the victim, who was identified as Yaseen and worked as a printing machine operator at a newspaper, was standing on the sidewalk. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which was carrying containers, spinning out of control and crushing the young man. The man was trapped under the trailer for at least two hours with the residents working on their own to rescue him. The driver of the trailer and cleaner fled the scene.